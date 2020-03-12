The Eagles tendered exclusive rights to free-agent punter Cameron Johnston Thursday.
Johnson can’t sign with another team after being tendered so he is likely to sign the offer sheet. He will be under contract for 2020 with a minimum base salary for his third NFL season.
The 28-year-old Johnson, who was first signed by the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2017, has been the team’s punter the last two seasons. He was waived before the 2017 season, but was re-signed to a reserve/futures contract in Jan. 2018.
Johnston replaced Donnie Jones, who retired the following month. In two seasons, he has a 47.2-yard gross punting average and 42.5-yard net average. Johnston finished third in the NFL in net average in 2018 and 8th in 2019.
He is eligible to become a restricted free agent next offseason.