When the Eagles got into their red-zone drills during Wednesday morning’s practice, the usual suspects stood out. Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery caught touchdowns, and backfield newcomers Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders made their respective ways over the goal line on the ground.
Even amid those playmakers, though, Carlton Agudosi stands out. At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he’s hard to miss, and with few exceptions, Agudosi is literally head and shoulders above the defensive back who lines up across from him.
Agudosi’s physical gifts make him a prototype for a red-zone receiving threat, able to catch balls thrown where no one else can touch them. On a team with guys such as Jeffery, Ertz and second-round draft pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, however, it can be difficult to catch eyes for reasons having to do with on-field performance instead of stature.
That much was evident Wednesday, when Agudosi didn’t see much of the ball while playing most of his snaps with Nate Sudfeld at the helm of the second-team offense. As his long frame glided over the field for slant routes, he usually found himself blocking for whichever back had caught a quick out in the flat.
Although he’d love to be making plays, the lack of touches isn’t getting to him: He knows that he’s going to have to be effective in all facets of the game if he is to find a spot in one of the most talented receiving corps in the NFL.
“Be consistent, catch everything, and do whatever the coaches want me to do," he said of the recipe for distinguishing himself. "It’s a lot of talent, so just finding the little details that I can excel at and take off and be consistent with it.”
Consistency has been elusive for Agudosi, whose size screams potential, but whose numbers don’t jump off the page. He attended Franklin High School in Somerset, N.J., before moving on to Rutgers, where he had 35 catches for 513 yards over four seasons, 2013-16. That said, the Scarlet Knights went 20-29 in those years, burning through five offensive coordinators and five position coaches in the process.
After signing as an undrafted free agent, he spent more than a year with the Arizona Cardinals, moving between the active roster and practice squad, before being waived last September. He signed with the Eagles in January.
Whether he can manage some production in Philadelphia remains to be seen, but Agudosi isn’t trying to do too much in the meantime, instead preferring to stay present and keep things simple.
“I control what I can control,” he said. “I can control my attitude, my effort, and knowing all of my assignments, so those are the three things I’ve been trying to do.”
Agudosi is certainly on top of the attitude and effort components of his plan for success. He stayed 40 minutes after practice Wednesday working with fellow wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins and personal coach Drew Lieberman, who was a Rutgers graduate assistant while Agudosi was there before founding The Sideline Hustle, an “educational football resource.”
Along with other Eagles receivers and defensive backs, Agudosi and Thompkins did over-the-shoulder catching exercises with both footballs and tennis balls. The extra work is part of Agudosi’s personal mandate to be ready when his opportunity comes, whenever that might be.
“My expectation is to be consistent, to make plays when my number is called on, and be somebody that coaches can count on for a play every time,” he said.
Beyond that, he has no expectations. He doesn’t preoccupy himself with his future on the team. He’s above that.