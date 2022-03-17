Sporting a red button-up with a mustard blazer, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was introduced Thursday at the team’s facility in Ashburn, Va.

The former Eagles quarterback and No. 2 pick from the 2016 draft joins his third team in three seasons.

Last February, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick, which wound up being a first-round selection in next month’s NFL draft.

The Colts finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs after losing their final two games of the regular season. Dissatisfied with Wentz’s performance, the Colts shipped him away along with a 2022 second-round pick to Washington in exchange for 2022 second- and third-round picks and a conditional 2023 third-round pick.

Now that he’s back in the NFC East, Wentz addressed his looming return to Lincoln Financial Field.

“I’ll admit it will be weird that first time going to the Linc,” Wentz told reporters. “I’m sure I’ll hear a little bit of everything. Definitely aware of that and I embrace it. It’s exciting and I’ll try to keep all those things at bay. Hey – it’s just football. Just go play ball and all the outside noise will take care of itself.

“I know definitely it’s humbling, without a doubt, to go from where I was in Philly to being benched [in favor of then-rookie Jalen Hurts] and traded. I’m aware of what that does. I try to just stay optimistic and positive, and make the most of it. I don’t hold a grudge, try not to walk around like there’s a chip on my shoulder or any of those things. Because it definitely refuels my fire ... my passion for the game to be the best I can be and realize the period of time in an NFL athletes career is a short window. It’s a short window.”

Running back Boston Scott, who is currently a free agent, recently addressed a question on his Twitch stream about Wentz returning to Philadelphia. Scott and Wentz were teammates for three seasons from 2018-20.

“If y’all know anything about the Philly atmosphere, these games against Carson are going to be interesting,” Scott said. “And they’re division games, [shoot], talk about a crazy atmosphere.

“I bet it’s going to be wild.”