The Eagles signed quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year contract extension on Thursday night, locking up their franchise player through the 2024 season.
The extension is worth $128 million contract extension with guarantees over $107 million, according to ESPN.
Wentz, 26, was already under contract through the 2020 season, but this is the first offseason during which he’s been eligible for a contract extension. Eagles management has been candid about their desire to lock up Wentz, and they were undeterred by Wentz’s injury history.
Wentz made a video for Eagles fans on social media, on which he said:
“Can’t even explain to you how excited I am right now to be a part of this great city for this many more years. It means the world to me. From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special. I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world in all of sports, and I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special. To be cemented here for this much longer means the world to me.
“I want to thank my good Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, first and foremost for just giving me these blessings. I want to thank my wife; she’s been amazing, she’s been my rock, she’s been my biggest supporter through all of this. My friends, my family as well. I want to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Coach Pederson, the entire organization, all my teammates for supporting me.
“It’s going to be a fun ride. By no means is the work done. We’re just getting started This year’s going to be special. And I look forward to seeing you guys on Sundays at the Linc this fall.”
Wentz will have a news conference on Monday to discuss the deal.
More to come.