Carson Wentz became one of the highest paid players in the NFL on Thursday, and his teammates seem to be fans.
Wentz signed a four-year contract extension worth $128 million, including $107 guaranteed.
Here’s what his teammates had to say:
Even former teammate Jordan Matthews had some well wishes to go along with a friendly jab.
Donovan McNabb, despite previously saying the Eagles should move on from Wentz if he doesn’t deliver a deep playoff run, offered his congratulations, slightly changing his tone about his optimism about the quarterback’s future.
Analysts and former executives gave the Eagles and Wentz a thumbs up getting the deal done when they did.