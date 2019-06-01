It’s a good thing these guys play football.
The emphasis was on fun over fundamentals on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, where Carson Wentz gathered nearly 30 of his Eagles teammates to play in a softball game benefiting his Audience of One foundation.
Tight end Richard Rodgers assumed the crown of home-run champion, edging out punter Jake Elliott for the honors. His bombs landed far past the plastic fence erected in the outfield normally covered by Bryce Harper.
And it was Rodgers who helped the offense rally to beat the defense, 17-16, on a walk-off dinger in the bottom of the sixth.
Here are some highlights:
- Ex-Eagle Torrey Smith came out to support Wentz. Also in attendance was Malcolm Jenkins, who hasn’t been at Eagles OTAs since they began earlier this month.
- The kicker can hit: While players like Zach Ertz and Kamu Grugier-Hill managed just a handful of runs in the home-run derby, Elliott stole the show with his swing. Maybe Bryce Harper needs a few tips?
- DeSean Jackson got the loudest cheer of anyone when he took the field for his first at-bat. Fans were happy to see the wide receiver back with the Eagles.
- Jason Kelce, style icon: The offense’s first baseman rocked a revealing crop top during warm-ups and the home-derby. He ditched it for an AO1 jersey for the game, but kept the bucket hat on.
- The Phillies have some competition: These Eagles know a good home-run celebration. Whether it was Sidney Jones or Dallas Goedert dancing across home plate, or Zach Ertz getting carried by the offensive line the final 90 feet, they kept it creative. The bowling-ball celebration you’ve seen in the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field made its return, too.
- Want an autograph? Plan to come to Wentz’s next charity softball game. Fans hanging out around the dugouts were rewarded.
- Wentz loves it in Philly. At a press conference prior to the game, he said he couldn’t “have gone to a better city that fits my personality. The blue-collar work ethic, the passion they bring in everything they do. So I love it here, absolutely love it here. The fact that the city gets behind this event, gets behind what we’re doing from a foundation, obviously they get behind us in a huge way when it comes to football.” Read more about his foundation and the game here.