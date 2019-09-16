His ability to extend plays can be rewarding, but is it worth the risk? Wentz isn’t made of glass, but he has been prone to injury because of his style of play. Is it reckless? Perhaps. He didn’t need to launch that third-down deep pass to Arcega-Whiteside. Not only was it intercepted, but he took a shot from linebacker Deion Jones. He said he got the wind knocked out of him, but cameras caught him grabbing his rib area as he walked to the sideline. There was also an earlier moment when he appeared to take a hit to his left knee. But do the Eagles retake the lead without Wentz’s derring-do? He completed 8 of 8 passes, converted four third downs and scored the touchdown with the second of two straight sneaks on the Eagles’ late fourth-quarter touchdown. It was a pleasure to watch.