It’s probably unrealistic to expect the Eagles to ever be as good on third down as they were in 2017, when half of all the passes that Wentz threw went for first downs. There’s certainly reason to hope that Wentz can do more of what he did that season now that he is a year removed from knee surgery. Yet a lot of what he did that season was set in motion by his ability to extend plays outside the pocket and stand tall inside of it, all while keeping his eyes locked downfield instead of flitting toward the pass rush. In addition to extending the amount of time he has to find open receivers, he also extended the amount of time he had to get hit.