Boston Scott

👍 — When you catch a game-winning score, you get top billing. The pass was perfectly placed, but Scott had to account for his lack of height and getting inside the pylon when he caught an 18-yard touchdown. He wasn’t exactly dazzling filling in for the injured Miles Sanders, but the running back got the job done on the ground and through the air.

Carson Wentz

👍 — It wasn’t pretty. Wentz’s first half, red zone interception was inexcusable. And his accuracy is still shaky. But no one can discredit the quarterback’s toughness and resolve. Wentz and the Eagles could have packed it in after the Giants went up, 21-10, with six minutes left. They didn’t.

Brandon Graham

👍 — The veteran defensive end was held without a sack for most of the game until he stripped Daniel Jones to seal the game. Graham and the Eagles line hit the Giants quarterback ten times and sacked him three other times.

Sua Opeta

👎 — He was tossed into the fire and came out more than singed. It was a tough spot for the right guard. It was hard to play much worse than his predecessor, Jamon Brown, but he gave it the old college try.

Doug Pederson

🤷‍♂️ — He scripted a nice opening drive. But there were questionable calls on offense, particularly in relation to the Jalen Hurts package of plays, and the fourth down fade to Hakeem Butler. But Pederson deserves praise for the way his team continued to battle despite how poorly they played for stretches.

Hakeem Butler

👎 — Poor guy. He didn’t even know where to line up on the play that came to him.

Jake Elliott

👎 — Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp came to his defense after the 50-plus-yard misses, but there’s no excusing his 29-yard hook in the first half.

Alex Singleton

👍 — Jim Schwartz finally saw the light and promoted the former CFL linebacker ahead of Duke Riley. Singleton recorded five solo tackles, two quarterback hits, and had a hellacious blitz when he ran over a Giants running back and nearly sacked Jones.

Richard Rodgers

👍 — With Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert sidelined with injuries, Rodgers stepped in and came up large. He caught six passes for 85 yards, including a 30-yard grab on the game-winning drive.

Nickell Robey-Coleman

👎 — He’s not an outside corner, but Schwartz had him out there again with Avonte Maddox active, but not in action. Robey-Coleman gave up a number of receptions, but his tackling and lack of effort of the long Jones run were disconcerting.

Derek Barnett

👍 — He was the Eagles' best pass rusher for most of the night. Barnett had a bunch of moves that created pressure. He notched a sack and three hits.

The NFC East

👎 — The division is dreadful. The Cowboys are probably cooked. Washington has little offense. And the miserable Giants couldn’t hold onto a two-score lead with six minutes left. The Eagles are flawed, but they might as well win the NFC East.

