The Eagles’ offense finally bounced back from consecutive weeks of being held to fewer than 10 points when they played the Miami Dolphins, but it still wasn’t enough.
Quarterback Carson Wentz said the team’s offensive struggles aren’t contained to just one issue.
“It seems almost every week it’s something different,” Wentz said. “We’re either shooting ourselves in the foot, I’m turning the ball over, missing throws, you know, that is the situation. It’s the consistency. The lack of it is frustrating.”
Wentz and Co. are coming off a 31-point performance against Miami, but the Dolphins’ defense is allowing a league-worst 31 points per game this season. It was still an improvement for the offense that had managed just two touchdowns in as many games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks the two weeks prior.
The 26-year-old said he’s hoping the group can build off the performance Monday night against the New York Giants, who are fourth worst in the NFL in points allowed, giving up 28.5 points per game.
“I think we did some things well,” Wentz said. “We didn’t make enough plays obviously, but I think it got us going in the right direction, and we can keep building on it.”