Carson Wentz will start for Rams against 49ers on Sunday

Carson Wentz will start this Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams in their regular-season finale at San Francisco, according to the NFL Network.

Having already clinched a playoff berth as the projected No. 6 seed, the Rams will rest their starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, giving the former Eagles first-round pick his first start since joining the Rams on Nov. 7.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL draft, played five seasons in Philadelphia. At his peak, he was the driving force behind the Eagles’ run to their first Super Bowl title in 2017 before suffering an injury and being replaced by Nick Foles, who captured Super Bowl MVP honors.

Following a rash of injuries and poor performance, Wentz was traded to Indianapolis during in 2021 and joined former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich as the assumed Colts starter.

He played just one season in Indianapolis before being traded to Washington in 2022. Wentz appeared in just eight games, in which he threw 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a Commanders team that finished 8-8-1.

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman revealed his thoughts on Carson Wentz during Eagles 2022 Super Bowl run