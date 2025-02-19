Carson Wentz wishes he could trade places with Nick Foles for one very specific day

It was Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. On fourth-and-goal with 38 seconds left to play in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, Eagles center Jason Kelce snapped the ball to running back Corey Clement. He pitched the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who found his quarterback open in the end zone for a touchdown.

Carson Wentz wishes it had been him.

Advertisement

The former Eagles quarterback was recently asked which QB in NFL history he would like to trade places with for a day. Wentz responded with an answer that hits close to home for Philly fans.

“I mean I’m not gonna lie, I would love to trade places with Nick Foles and go win that Super Bowl back in the day,” said Wentz, who was the backup to Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs this season. “That would have been a pretty cool ending to that season. But it was still pretty sweet for him nonetheless.”

Foles delivered the Eagles’ first Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Tom Brady-led Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII. The backup quarterback took over for an injured Wentz late in the regular season after Wentz tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams. After the injury, Foles dominated in the postseason — leading the Birds to three straight wins.

But Foles put on the best performance of his career in the Super Bowl, passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also became the first player to throw and catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl. His performance was enough to be crowned Super Bowl MVP. So, it comes as no surprise that Wentz wishes it could have been him.

Following his injury, Wentz continued to regress — posting a 5-6 record in 2018 before sitting out the rest of the season with a back injury. In 2019, he led the Eagles to a 9-7 record. And in 2020, he finished with a 3-8-1 record and was benched for Jalen Hurts. In 2021, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Since then he has played with the Washington Commanders, Rams, and Chiefs.