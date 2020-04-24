Cesar Ruiz’s football journey took him from Camden to Florida to Michigan.
Now the former Camden High athlete has landed in New Orleans as a first-round draft pick of the Saints.
“To see my name called by the New Orleans Saints, it’s just amazing,” Ruiz said on the ABC broadcast of the NFL draft on Thursday night. “I worked my tail off every single day, day in and day out.”
Ruiz was a two-year starter at center for the University of Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 307-pounder was regarded as the top interior lineman in the draft, a smart and instinctive player with the strength to anchor the middle as well as surprising quickness.
Ruiz spent his first two years at Camden High. He was regarded as a team leader and a burgeoning star when he transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., with the blessing of Camden coach Dwayne Savage.
The star lineman played his final two high school seasons for the prestigious prep school but stayed close with his former teammates and coaches in Camden.
Ruiz originally played guard in his first season at Michigan but moved to center and excelled at the position. He declared for the draft after his junior season.
He started 26 consecutive games at center in his final two seasons for the Wolverines. He started five games at guard as a true freshman and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection.
Ruiz is the first Camden athlete to be drafted in the NFL’s first round since Woodrow Wilson graduate Donovan Darius, a defensive back from Syracuse, was selected by Jacksonville with the 25th pick in 1998.
On television on Thursday night, Ruiz buried his face in his hands in an emotional display when he learned that the Saints had selected him in the first round.
Ruiz credits his late father, also named Cesar Ruiz, as the inspiration for his development into one of the city’s more popular and celebrated athletes in recent years. The elder Ruiz was killed when he was struck by a car after he had stopped to help another motorist fix a flat tire when his son was 8 years old.
“Everything he was, I am now,” Ruiz said on the ABC broadcast.