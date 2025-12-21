Brawl leads to a Big Dom sighting, officiating the Tush Push, and more from the Eagles-Commanders broadcast

The Eagles officially clinched the NFC East with a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday in Landover, Md.

If you want to relive the big win, here were the best and worst moments from the broadcast:

Tush Push

Surprisingly, on an early fourth-and-1 near midfield, the Birds didn’t line up for their signature Tush Push play. Instead, Jalen Hurts set up in shotgun, and the Eagles unsuccessfully attempted to draw the Commanders offsides.

Analyst Greg Olsen didn’t hate the decision to fake the fourth-down attempt — but thought the Birds tried it with the wrong formation.

“If you’re going to do it, make it look like quarterback sneak,” Olsen said. “Get under center. Those defensive linemen are champing at the bit trying to defend the Tush Push. Maybe a little more likely. You line up in the gun, you do some shifts and motions, it doesn’t have the same effect.”

Brawl breakdown

After the Birds’ successful two-point conversion made it 29-10 with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter, we got a full-scale brawl worthy of the Broad Street Bullies.

“This has turned into a full-blown shoving match,” play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis said. “Tyler Steen is throwing punches.”

“We’ve got flags, we’ve got hats,” Olsen said.

“There are no flags left in the belts,” Davis said. “They’re all on the field.”

It led to three ejections, including Steen, and plenty of screen time for Big Dom. These teams play again in just two weeks.

Trust the replay

After Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez appeared to gain a first down on a second-quarter rushing play, replay review overturned it, forcing a fourth-and-1. Dan Quinn elected to challenge the call anyway.

“They’re going to challenge the challenge!” Davis said. “Replay, take a look at the replay that you just replayed.”

After a commercial break, the call stood, as expected.

“Replay room saying, ‘Did we stutter?’” Davis said, after returning from commercial to the call standing on the field.

The Commanders still converted the fourth down and scored a touchdown on that possession, though.

Tush Push Part 2

There’s never been more attention on the Tush Push than this season, after the NFL spent the offseason debating whether to ban the play.

But as the season began, the conversation shifted toward the Eagles’ offensive line, and whether or not the Birds were gaining their advantage by jumping early on the play. Since then, it’s been officiated pretty harshly, including two false start penalties on Saturday.

“These officials have incredible eyes, because we’re looking, I don’t know the fancy terms of frames per second, but we’re looking at super slow-mo, and he is moving a frame early,” Olsen said after Landon Dickerson’s third-quarter false start. “That’s how they want this enforced. If they’re going to let Philly continue to run this, which I am a huge proponent of the quarterback sneak and the way Philly does it, I think it’s a huge weapon and they should be allowed to do it, but obviously they’re going to officiate it very tightly.”

Has the discourse over the play moved it too far in the opposite direction? Olsen wasn’t sure.

“That is a fraction, I think we can get carried away trying to overdo it, but his hands do move,” Olsen said. “That official’s got good eyes.”

Marcus Mariota’s injury

Josh Johnson, famous to Eagles fans for his appearance in the NFC championship game for the 49ers following the 2022 season, made an appearance of his own after Marcus Mariota suffered an injury.

Footage later showed that Nolan Smith accidentally stepped on his hand, and Mariota was seen with a bandage on his right hand on the bench later in the game.

Road warriors

After the Birds’ third touchdown, Davis remarked on the game as a reflection of their 2025 season.

“This game is kind of emblematic of the whole year for Philadelphia — not easy, but they’re in front,” Davis said. “They’ve grown this lead, silenced this crowd.”

The first part is mostly true, but Joe, I don’t know what stadium you were in, but it sounded pretty darn loud every time the Eagles do anything on the broadcast. The “COOP” after the Cooper DeJean interception spoke for itself.

The Eagles also hit a great celebration afterward.

Jordan Davis’ day

2025 has been Jordan Davis’ breakout year, but Joe Davis said Saturday was “the game of his life,” with six tackles and two tackles for loss.

“He’s having an unbelievable season,” Olsen said.

“I don’t know if he’s making that tackle in previous years,” Joe Davis said. “He dropped about 25 pounds this offseason, and he’s been a different guy. He thanks Peloton and Ally Love rides for helping him drop all that weight.”

If you haven't read this great Alex Coffey story about Love, you're missing out.

Not-so offensive

The last team to win a Super Bowl with as large a disparity between the defense and the offense was the 2015 Denver Broncos, who rode an elite defense to victory.

But Olsen is not as concerned with the offense as it seems like a lot of the fans are.

“This offense is better than people give it credit,” Olsen said. “There’s something about this Eagles offense that, I think they’re better than their stats; I think they’re better than their trends. The talent, the fact that they just went on a historic run just a year ago.”