Cooper DeJean takes on Cowboys fan Ken Griffey Jr. in golf — but DeJean and the Eagles get the last laugh

Cooper DeJean is a man of many talents — lettering in four sports in high school, showcasing his dunking skills with Saquon Barkley and oh yeah, did we forget to mention that he won a Super Bowl?

Now, the Eagles’ cornerback is looking like a pro on the golf course too. DeJean traveled to Arizona to join MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and former PGA Tour caddie Michael Collins on a golf trip as part of Griffey and Collins’ golf series on YouTube called Caddie & The Kid.

The star-studded event included former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, LPGA golf pro Cheyenne Woods, MLB outfielder Aaron Hicks, and golf YouTuber Micah Morris. Collins and Griffey joined Fitzpatrick at Seven Canyons in Sedona, Ariz. for a warmup round before they joined the others at Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale for a three-vs-three nine-hole scramble.

DeJean was on Team Caddie with Collins and Hicks, competing against Team Kid with Griffey, Woods, and Morris. After Collins revealed his Eagles tattoo on his upper arm, DeJean joined the former caddie in the golf cart.

“I golfed since I was a little kid,” DeJean said. “My grandpa played a lot of golf.”

DeJean’s experience was noticeable in the first swing of the day, setting his team up for par with a drive straight onto the middle of the fairway. But it still wasn’t enough, with Team Kid going one up on Team Caddie, scoring a birdie on the first hole.

Despite a few good iron shots and powerful drives from DeJean, Woods and Team Kid absolutely dominated in the short game, winning the overall scramble. Although DeJean’s team ended up with the loss, the cornerback did get a few words of affirmation from Griffey, who happens to be a Dallas Cowboys fan.

“Look, I’m going to say this, the only time,” Griffey said. “As a Cowboys fan, I want to congratulate you guys on this year.” And as DeJean’s golf cart sped off Griffey yelled out, “I didn’t mean it!”

But DeJean ended up getting the last laugh. As a trophy for winning, DeJean gave Griffey a Kelly green custom Griffey Jr. jersey. “You get another little trophy for winning here,” DeJean said. “Get you in some green there.”

This wasn’t the only time DeJean put his golf talents on display this offseason. The rookie also joined golf influencer Evan Thompson in a challenge to break the course record at the Boulders Golf Club. The Carefree, Ariz. golf course’s record was 63, which is eight under.

In a scramble, both Thompson and DeJean aimed to shoot nine under to beat the record. Similar to his performance on Caddie & The Kid, DeJean started the day with an absolute beauty of a tee shot in the first episode of Thompson’s Record Breaker series.

But the true shot of the day took place on the fifth hole with DeJean’s 3 wood. On his second shot on the 545-yard Par 5, DeJean hit the ball right, in the direction of houses located near the course. After making their way up to the green, an older couple walked over and handed DeJean the ball he once thought was lost.

“You found it,” DeJean said. “I appreciate that. I need all the balls I can get.”

“Obviously,” the man jokingly responded.

DeJean and Thompson didn’t break the course record, ending the day with a score of 68, three under.

