Cooper DeJean’s favorite Philly cheesesteaks include Angelo’s and one that costs over $100

If you’re still trying to find the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean is here to help. When he’s not training in the offseason, the Super Bowl champ said he enjoys “trying out the food spots” in the city, including finding his new spots to get a Philly cheesesteak.

So where does the pick-six hero of Super Bowl LIX dine when he wants his fix of steak, cheese, bread, and onions? Not Pat’s or Geno’s. Not Steve’s or Jim’s or John’s. The rookie’s tastes are a bit more refined.

“My favorite place — I think they’re all really good — but the one that I love the most is probably Angelo’s,” said DeJean on ‘The Giovanni Show.’ “That’s probably a lot of people’s answers but that’s got to be mine. And there’s also a place, I think it’s called Barclay Prime. It’s a steakhouse but they’ve got this Wagyu cheesesteak that’s also really, really good. I don’t know if many people have had it but that’s up there too. Angelo’s is my number one though, right now.”

The Barclay Prime cheesesteak that DeJean mentioned is Philadelphia’s most expensive cheesesteak, costing $140. The cheesesteak features Japanese A5 Wagyu, a drizzle of fried onion truffle cream, grated fresh black truffle, pan-roasted foie gras with brandy-laced veal sauce, Cooper Sharp cheese, and fried onions on a freshly baked sesame roll.

At that point — with truffle and foie gras and veal sauce — is it still even a cheesesteak?

Meanwhile, Angelo’s is a more affordable option for Philadelphians, costing about $16 with the toppings of your choosing, including: Cooper Sharp cheese, beef, chicken, sweet peppers, roasted peppers, roasted Italian long hots, and much more.

The South Philly pizzeria was mentioned on The Inquirer’s guide to the Philly area’s best 15 cheesesteaks, thanks to its crusty, sesame-speckled house-baked rolls and the chewy high-quality rib eye.

While the prices and makeup greatly vary, there is one thing that both those sandwiches have in common: Cooper Sharp cheese — which not only shares a first name with DeJean, but is also one of his sponsors.

One spot that DeJean didn’t mention on his list was Dalessandro’s Steaks. But host Giovanni Hamilton was not going to let that stand.

“[My favorite] is Dalessandro’s,” Giovanni said to DeJean. “I don’t know if you ever tried that but you need to go there.”

“I don’t think I’ve had that,” DeJean responded.

The rookie’s response may shock some Philadelphians. Dalessandro’s is a fan favorite in the city, dating back to The Inquirer’s 2023 cheesesteak bracket. Dalessandro’s competed against 16 other Philly cheesesteak spots, including Angelo’s, and more than 12,300 votes later, Dalessandro’s won with nearly 23% of the vote.