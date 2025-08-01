Cowboys’ Micah Parsons becomes the latest NFC East star to demand a trade

For the second time in as many days, a star player from the Eagles’ division has requested a trade.

This time it’s Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, the former Penn State star who has collected double-digit sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons.

Parsons, a Harrisburg native, made his intentions known on social media, posting on X in a statement that “I no longer want to be here.”

“Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear that star on my helmet,” Parsons wrote on X. “I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America’s team once again. … I no longer want to be held to closed door negotiations without my agent present.

“After repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made the tough decision,” Parsons wrote later in the statement. “I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.”

On Thursday, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, also seeking a new contract, requested a trade from the team. He’s also in the final year of a deal he signed in 2022, for three years and $68.3 million.

Parson’s trade request comes after a summerlong saga between the Cowboys and Parsons, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, to reach an agreement on a new contract. The Athletic reported early Friday that the two sides “remain far apart” on a new deal and are “not currently in negotiations.” Parsons said he first approached the Cowboys about a new deal after the 2023 season.

Parsons, 26, is fifth in the NFL in sacks (52½) since entering the league in 2021, behind only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (60), Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (58½), Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (57), and San Francisco’s Nick Bosa (53½). Garrett and Watt each received contract extensions this offseason, with the Steelers edge rusher becoming the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL last month. Hendrickson engaged in his own negotiations with the Bengals on a new deal, but ended his holdout from camp earlier this week.

This isn’t the first time the Cowboys have had issues signing their star players to new deals. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and offensive lineman Zack Martin each have held out for new deals before eventually agreeing to new contracts.

Lamb, who held out of training camp and preseason until late August last summer before receiving a four-year, $136 million deal, wrote on X about Parsons’ trade request: “Never fails dawg. Just pay the man what you owe ‘em. No need for the extra curricular.”

In seven games against the Eagles in his career, Parsons has 19 tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble.