Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy to undergo surgery ahead of Eagles game

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is experiencing acute appendicitis and is slated for surgery on Wednesday, the team announced.

Dallas’ coordinators — Brian Schottenheimer on offense, Dan Quinn on defense, and John Fassel on special teams — will oversee practice while McCarthy is out.

The Cowboys expect McCarthy to return in time to coach against the Eagles on Sunday night at Dallas, according to a statement released by the team.

McCarthy is the primary offensive play caller for the Cowboys this year after parting ways with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after last season.

The 60-year-old McCarthy has been head coach of the Cowboys since 2020 and holds a 39-23 record with the team, including a 9-3 record this season.