People also wonder if there’s a such thing as a superstar call, and if there is, this could have been an example. Ramsey’s reputation as a lockdown corner makes it hard to believe he’d be beaten down the field one-on-one. Gallup’s hand extension may not have been too obvious, but referees don’t see Ramsey get beat often, so when he flailed back after the extension, he sold the call if it wasn’t already made.