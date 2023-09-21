All-Pro Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffers knee injury in practice

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs injured his knee in practice Thursday. The 2021 All-Pro was seen leaving the team’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas, on crutches and was being sent for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Diggs, who tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021, is tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020.

”I’m not going to speak on anything,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Way too early. Saw that I guess a couple of you saw out there on the field. Prayers, hoping for the best, simple as that.”

Diggs signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp. The Cowboys drafted the former Alabama player in the second round in 2020.

He’s the second Cowboys starter to get injured in practice since the regular season started. Left guard Tyler Smith injured a hamstring before the season opener and is expected to make his debut this Sunday against Arizona.