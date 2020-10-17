JB: There’s a lot of explanations. Sometimes you draft a player who’s a good player and he doesn’t fit what you do well. Sometimes you draft a player and don’t give him enough time. Every team in the league has players that they cut and who have gone someplace else and played well. It happens. I don’t think you can look at someone like Agholor, who was on the team for five years and had one or two good years, and the rest not so good, and think that they should’ve kept him. He wasn’t going to cost $30 million, but he wasn’t going to cost 30 cents, either. Personally, it didn’t look like it was a coaching issue with him. We just didn’t see consistent top-tier performance from him. Sometimes people just need a change of scenery.