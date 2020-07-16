Ezekiel Elliott burst onto the scene by jumping over defenders and displaying his signature eating celebration after first downs, but lately he’s been the one getting leaped over in the running back rankings, and it’s making him hungry again.
First, it was Christian McCaffrey earning the 99 overall rating on Madden and Elliott ranking fourth. Then, Derrick Henry’s contract extension led to a reexamination of the top backs. One NFL offensive coach even placed Elliott outside the top-10 best running backs.
The approval of other running backs while disapproving Elliott’s game led to “Zeke” ranting on Twitter.
“Almost 1800 scrimmage yards and 14 TD’s with no training camp and now im not the same back,” Elliott said in one of his tweets.
Elliott has led the NFL in rushing two of the last four seasons and has the most yards since 2016. He rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and for him that’s considered a down year.
Talent at running back is at a premium. Last season, 15 running backs rushed for more than 1,000 yards. That’s the most since 2012. Only nine running backs topped 1,000 yards in 2018.
Elliott’s series of tweets proves he’s motivated to prove where he feels he belongs, but the competition will be stiff.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is the third D-I conference to suspend its fall sports season, joining the Ivy League and Patriot League.
The MEAC has nine HBCU teams, and three (Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T) were leaving the conference after this season, which has put the future of the league in jeopardy. East Carolina, Central Florida, South Florida and Appalachian State are among the programs who have lost a game due to the MEAC’s cancellation.
The MEAC was scheduled to host its 50th season this year. Winter sports are currently planned to resume as scheduled, and no decision has been made on if the MEAC will move fall sports to the spring.
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the fourth Madden player to receive a perfect 99 overall after taking home Defensive Player of the Year honors last season. Madden released the rankings of the top defensive backs, and fans are already chatting.
Gilmore earned the top corner spot and was followed by Jalen Ramsey, Richard Sherman, Jaire Alexander and Tre’Davious White in the top five. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was the ninth-highest cornerback with an 88 overall, but he didn’t approve of his rating.
Harrison Smith led the safeties and was followed by Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Devin McCourty and Kevin Byard.
Notably missing from the list was Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He had five interceptions last season and earned All-Pro honors but couldn’t crack the top 10. Fitzpatrick helped turned the Steelers into one of the NFL’s top defenses after he was traded from the Dolphins.