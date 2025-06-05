Former NFL star D’Brickashaw Ferguson graduates from Jefferson University with a nursing degree: ‘I needed a new identity’

In the 10 years since D’Brickashaw Ferguson’s retirement from the NFL, he’s been searching for his new purpose.

“Transitioning from football, I needed a new identity,” Ferguson said. “I needed something that would allow me to serve my greater community in a unique way. After talking with my mom, primarily during that COVID period, she suggested that I take a look at nursing.”

In May, the former New York Jets offensive lineman graduated from Jefferson University’s nursing program, following in the footsteps of his mother and grandmother, both of whom were nurses themselves.

Ferguson’s journey into medicine started with a Jets strength and conditioning internship after his retirement. Ferguson famously never missed a game in his NFL career, and was tasked with helping to build plans to get athletes back on the field after injury. He enjoyed the job but was curious to explore other applications in medicine. That’s when his mother, Rhunette, who lives in the Philadelphia suburbs and got her master’s degree from Eastern University, suggested he consider nursing.

To start, Ferguson went back to community college to complete his prerequisites.

“We’re all learning at the same level, and yet we’re at different stages in life,” Ferguson said. “I remember one of my classmates once said, ‘Oh, today’s my birthday.’ I was like, ‘Happy birthday! How old are you?’ She’s like, ‘I’m 18.’ At the time, I think I was maybe like 39 or 38, and she’s like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s my mom’s age.’ In that moment, I felt very old.”

After that, he started at Jefferson, working through clinical rotations, including in the emergency room, during his two years of study. One of the reasons Ferguson’s mother thought he’d make a good nurse was his critical thinking skills, and the ability to make snap decisions that he picked up during his years playing football.

He quickly learned that those skills were crucial in nursing.

“You practice, you prepare, but in the game, you have to respond to what’s happening in addition to what you already know,” Ferguson said. “I think that ability to think through things is similar in some respects to nursing, where you develop a foundation, you have a sense of background and understanding. But now this patient’s presenting in a certain way, and you need to respond accordingly.”

Despite spending a decade with the Jets and being a 6-foot-6 former left tackle, Ferguson, who is still a Hall of Fame candidate, said he didn’t often get recognized for his NFL past while working at Jefferson. But occasionally, someone would connect the dots.

“Working primarily in Pennsylvania, that wasn’t something that I would see a lot, because it’s not Jets country,” the three-time Pro Bowler said. “Especially with all the success that they’ve had in recent years, people are more die-hard Eagles fans. But there are some Jet fans in the crowd, patients, family of patients, coworkers. But it’s been fine, it really hasn’t materialized into anything other than just an acknowledgment that I’m the same guy.”

Now, degree in hand, Ferguson, 41, is applying for nursing positions and hopes to continue to develop his skills. While he’s not actively looking for it, he hasn’t closed the door on returning to the NFL in a medical role.