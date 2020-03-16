One of the best receivers in the NFL changed teams Monday when the Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a package of picks.
Hopkins, 27, has been a dominant outside receiving threat in the NFL the last few seasons and had 104 catches for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Plus, he’s under contract for three more seasons, making roughly $14 million a year.
The Texans also got a second-round pick in next month’s draft and will swap fourth-rounders with the Cardinals, moving up 17 spots.
Johnson, 28, is coming off a down year in which he was hampered by injuries, rushing only for 345 yards on 94 attempts. He was an All-Pro selection in 2016 after amassing 2,118 yards from scrimmage, but has struggled with injuries in recent years. Late last season, he was phased out of the Cardinals backfield in favor of Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmunds.
Johnson has two years left on his contract and will earn about $11 million next season. His annual earnings make him the fourth highest-paid running back in the league.
For the second time in less than a year, the Texans traded a superstar and left critics wondering if they got sufficient value in return. Last September, Houston sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks for two linebackers and a third-round pick in this year’s draft. The Eagles had expressed interest in Clowney, but chose not to outbid Seattle at the start of the season.