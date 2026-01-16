Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt named a head coach at 2026 Senior Bowl

As the NFL draft process gets underway over the next few weeks with the All-Star games circuit, one of the Eagles’ position coaches will get an unique opportunity to be a head coach for a week.

Clint Hurtt, the Eagles’ defensive line coach, will lead the National team at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which begins practice in Mobile, Ala. on Jan. 27. The event brings in the top draft-eligible players to compete in three practices, culminating in the Senior Bowl game on Jan. 31 at 2:30 p.m. at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Staduim.

The 47-year-old Hurtt has spent the last two seasons coaching the D-line for the Eagles. Hurtt began his career at the collegiate level for 11 years before making the jump to the NFL with the Bears in 2014 and spent seven years with the Seahawks in various roles, including as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

He oversaw a group that saw defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo have career years in 2025, and also assisted in Jalen Carter’s breakout during the 2024 season.

It is possible more Eagles assistant coaches will join Hurtt to help him coach at the Senior Bowl. The All-Star game typically gives assistant coaches the opportunity to manage staff, format practices, and assume gameday decisions typically reserved for head coaches. Joel Thomas, a member of former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s staff in New Orleans, will be the head coach of the American team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Clint Hurtt and Joel Thomas as our head coaches for the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl,” said Senior Bowl director Drew Fabianich in a statement. “Both coaches are highly respected throughout the league and bring tremendous leadership, football knowledge, and teaching ability. Their impact on our players and coaching staffs throughout the week will be invaluable as these prospects prepare for the next step in their careers.”

The Senior Bowl will also feature two Philly-area prospects in Penn State tackle Drew Shelton, a Downingtown West alumnus, and South Carolina running back Rasul Faison, a Pottstown native.