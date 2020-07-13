The calls for DeSean Jackson to become educated on the history of anti-Semitism could be answered shortly.
The Eagles receiver, who came under fire last week after posting anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler to his Instagram page, accepted an invitation to the Auschwitz concentration camp. The invite came from Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg, 94, on a Zoom call, according to the Jerusalem Post.
Jackson, 33, has apologized several times since receiving criticism for the post attributed to Hitler and praising Louis Farrakhan made over the July 4th weekend, promising to “educate himself.”
Mosberg was dressed in the clothing he was forced to wear at the concentration camp during the call. According to the report, Jackson conceded he hasn’t spent much time around Jewish culture.
“I grew up in Los Angeles, and never really spent time with anyone from the Jewish community and didn’t know much about their history,” Jackson said. “This has been such a powerful experience for me to learn and educate myself. ... I want to take the proper steps to let people know that I never intentionally had any hatred in my heart, I never wanted to put the Jewish community down, I want to educate myself more and help bridge the gaps between all different cultures.”
Last week, the Eagles penalized Jackson for “conduct detrimental to the team,” which included a fine, according to league sources. In a statement released last week, the team said Jackson’s standing with the team would depend on his continued learning.
“In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that [the punishment] is only the beginning,” the statement read. “We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done. We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organization need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar or uncomfortable to us.”
It’s not yet clear when Jackson will make the trip to Poland, especially with the United States still grappling with the coronavirus restrictions and training camp set to start for the Eagles on July 25.