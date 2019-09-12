Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, but DeSean Jackson might be the most electric.

No player has scored more 60-yard touchdowns than Jackson, and only Rice has scored more 50 yarders.

(To be clear, these are regular season only. Rice scored 22 TDs in the playoffs, including a 72-yarder and a 61-yarder. He had eight TDs in his four Super Bowl appearances. He holds every significant receiving record. He’s the GOAT, and that’s that.)

But Jackson, who will turn 33 on Dec. 1, still can take the lid off defenses. Let’s take a look at the most explosive plays in his career in the wake of his two monster touchdowns that led the Eagles to a win in Week 1.

Most TDs 60+ yards

Player
Career
60+ yard TDs
1. DeSean Jackson
2008-19
24
2. Jerry Rice (HOF)
1985-2000
23
3. Devin Hester
2006-14
21
4. Bobby Mitchell (HOF)
1958-67
20
5. Lance Alworth (HOF)
1962-70
19
Also
t13. Tyreek Hill
2016-2018
14
t21. Brian Mitchell
1991-2002
12

Most TDs 50+ yards

Player
Career
50+ yard TDs
1. Jerry Rice (HOF)
1985-2000
36
2. DeSean Jackson
2008-
31
3. Randy Moss (HOF)
1998-2009
29
t4. Lance Alworth (HOF)
1962-70
27
t4. Terrell Owens (HOF)
1997-2010
27
Also
t24. Adrian Peterson
2007-19
17
t33. Marvin Harrison (HOF)
1998-2008
15
t33. Tommy McDonald (HOF)
1957-67
15

DeSean Data

Odds and ends about the 31 touchdowns of 50+ yards scored by DeSean Jackson.

*By quarterback: Kirk Cousins (8), Michael Vick (6), Donovan McNabb (3), Ryan Fitzpatrick (2), Kevin Kolb (2), Carson Wentz (2), Nick Foles (1), Robert Griffin III (1), Jameis Winston (1). Also: punt return (4), rushing (1).

*By team: Eagles (19), Washington (9), Tampa Bay (3).

*By decision: Team won (20), Team lost (11).

*Longest: 91 yards, from Vick in 2010 to beat Dallas.

*By quarter: First (6), Second (10), Third (7), Fourth (8).

The most spectacular

The greatest comeback in Eagles history was capped off when DeSean Jackson beat the Giants in 2010 with the NFL’s first walk-off punt return for a touchdown.

First place in the NFC East was on the line, and the Eagles were down 31-10 midway through the fourth quarter before scoring three touchdowns to tie it. The Giants were forced to punt with 14 seconds left.

Inexplicably, rookie punter Matt Dodge hit a line drive to Jackson, which he fumbled at first. That miscue actually disrupted the coverage, and Jackson hit a seam right up the middle. A crushing block by Jason Avant cleared the way for Jackson to score.

Avant suffered a concussion on the play.

“I don’t even know who he hit,” Jackson said following the game, “but he took them like two feet off the ground.”

Avant hit New York special-teams ace Zak DeOssie with a peal-back block that would have drawn a penalty flag today.

Game situation

*To give his team lead: 11 of 31

*To tie the game: 6 of 31

*To extend his team’s lead: 9 of 31

*To get his team closer: 5 of 31

By opponent

Washington (7), N.Y. Giants (5), Eagles (3), Dallas (3), New Orleans (3), Carolina (2), Arizona (1), Buffalo (1), Cincinnati (1), Green Bay (1), Jacksonville (1), Kansas City (1), San Diego (now L.A., 1), Seattle (1).

Most 50+ yard TDs/Eagles

Player
Eagles career
50+ yard TDs
1. DeSean Jacskson
2008-13, 2019
19
2. Tommy McDonald (HOF)
1957-63
14
3. Timmy Brown
1960-67
13
4. Mike Quick
1982-90
11
5. Bosh Pritchard
1942, 1946-49, 1951
10
Also
t10. Harold Carmichael
1971-83
6
t10. Brian Westbrook
2002-09
6
t15. Darren Sproles
2014-19
5
t19. Nelson Agholor
2015-19
4
t24. Malcolm Jenkins
2014-19
3
DeSean Jackson has 31 touchdowns of at least 50 yards in his career, easily the most among active players.
Today’s best

50+ yard TDs among the league’s best wide receivers, all of whom are younger than Jackson.

Player
Age
First season
50+ yards TDs
DeSean Jackson
32
2008
31
Antonio Brown
31
2010
13
Odell Beckham Jr.
26
2014
10
Julio Jones
30
2011
9
Amari Cooper
25
2015
7
DeAndre Hopkins
27
2013
4
Michael Thomas
26
2016
1

And finally ... the most forgettable

The flamboyance that has helped make DeSean Jackson one of the game’s great playmakers got the best of him when he was a rookie. Jackson has 31 touchdowns of 50+ yards. He should have 32.

In the second game of his career, and his first on Monday Night Football, Jackson caught a heave that should have been a 61-yard touchdown. Jackson made the catch, but in his zest to celebrate, nonchalantly dropped the ball before crossing the goal line.

The Eagles got lucky that the Cowboys did not recover what was a fumble, so officials ruled the ball dead at the 1-yard line. Brian Westbrook ran it in on the next play.

“I thought I was in the end zone,” Jackson explained afterward. "You know, sometimes things happen like that, and I’m still young. I still have to learn. It definitely won’t happen again, though. "

And, 63 career touchdowns later, it has not.

Pro-Football-Reference.com contributed to this report.