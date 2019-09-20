Still healing from an injured abdomen, Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced the news before Friday’s practice. Pederson didn’t rule out the possibility of receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert being ready for Sunday, though, despite both players’ dealing with calf injuries.
“DeSean will be out for this game, obviously, but the other two, I’m optimistic,” Pederson said. “We’ll see today, and then obviously, we’ll wait until game day.”
Jackson left in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night with the abdominal injury. He played only 11 snaps. According to ESPN, Jackson will miss at least the next two games with an abdominal strain.
The Eagles have a short week after Sunday’s home game, as they will travel to Green Bay to play the Packers on Thursday night. The quick turnaround will make it even more unlikely that players unavailable for Sunday’s game can return against the Packers.
As one of the best deep threats in the NFL throughout his career, Jackson had a prominent role in stretching the defense in the team’s Week 1 win against Washington. He finished the season opener with eight catches, 154 yards, and two touchdowns.
Jeffery, Goedert, and Jackson have been held out of practice this week. Goedert aggravated a calf injury from training camp during warmups in Atlanta, and Jeffery injured his calf after playing just six snaps.
Pederson changed Wednesday’s practice from a full-padded session to a walkthrough to give the team’s growing number of injured players a chance to rest and allow them to participate in a lower-intensity practice.