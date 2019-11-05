The Eagles placed DeSean Jackson on the injured reserve on the same day the wide receiver had surgery to correct a core muscle injury suffered earlier this season.
Jackson’s regular season is over, but he will be eligible to return to the team during the playoffs if the Eagles make it that far. Jackson’s recovery will likely take at least two months, which would make a playoff return possible, but it depends on how quickly he’s able to recover.
Jackson tried to rehabilitate the core injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons but aggravated the injury in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Eagles have missed Jackson’s ability to stretch the field with his speed, and production from starting receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor has dropped.
“Following the game in Atlanta, DeSean met with the Eagles and multiple independent specialists to determine the best course of action,” the Eagles said in their statement on Monday. “After gathering all the necessary information, the decision was made to proceed non-operatively through rehabilitation. DeSean worked hard for six weeks to progress to a point where all parties were comfortable with him returning to practice.
“After further testing and discussion this morning, it was determined that the best course of action for a full recovery is to proceed with surgery.”
The move was announced shortly after the Eagles waived safety Andrew Sendejo, meaning the team has two open roster spots. According to media reports, free agent wide receiver and former Eagle Jordan Matthews came to Philadelphia for a physical. The Eagles could use wide receiver help with Jackson out for the foreseeable future, but they could also keep an eye on the waiver wire.
The Seattle Seahawks waived Gary Jennings on Tuesday despite selecting the speedy receiver in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. If the Eagles’ are able to claim him before other interested teams, he could be an addition.