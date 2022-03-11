Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges by the Houston police department following an investigation of sexual misconduct allegations from 22 women.

The Houston Texans quarterback, who sat out last season after requesting a trade, is still facing civil charges from the group of women, all massage therapists. He could still get suspended by the NFL, depending on the findings of its investigation and the outcome civil cases, but jail time is off the table.

As a result, the trade market is expected to ramp up for the 26-year-old, and the Eagles are likely to be involved. The team has been monitoring his situation, as the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported, and has the draft capital to outbid most suitors.

Some teams will avoid Watson because of the ongoing civil lawsuits and the moral dilemma that comes with trading for someone still facing sexual assault and misconduct allegations. Watson also has a no-trade clause and therefore will have some control over where he goes, but there are a handful of quarterback-needy teams that are reportedly interested in him. The last time he played he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

According to an NFL Network report, the Carolina Panthers are expected to have significant interest in Watson. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, and a handful of other teams are also reportedly possibilities.

It’s worth noting the Eagles have given Jalen Hurts multiple votes of confidence this season, including one from general manager Howie Roseman at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month.

When asked about Watson directly, Roseman pivoted back to the promise Hurts showed in his first year a starter, in which he showed promise but still has room to grow as a passer.

“We have Jalen Hurts,” Roseman said. “Who’s a 23-year-old quarterback, who led his team to the playoffs, and he’s going to get better and better and better. He’s going to do everything possible to get better, and we have to do our part in that.

“In terms of players on different teams, no matter what position, don’t feel comfortable, can’t talk about players on other teams,” he added.