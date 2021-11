Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a first quarter touchdown past Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Denver. Read more

Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith on his 23rd birthday delivered a highlight-reel touchdown catch that extended the lead to 10-0 against the Broncos on Sunday.

Because of the degree of difficulty, the 36-yard toss from Jalen Hurts is really one of the highlights of the entire season for the Eagles.

