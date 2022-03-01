INDIANAPOLIS — After the Eagles fired Doug Pederson last January, the former Super Bowl-winning coach spent the past year away from the game. He neither watched much football nor kept tabs with former players. Pederson instead prioritized spending time with his family, while maintaining hope that he’d eventually return to the NFL head coaching circle.

Pederson is back now, making the rounds at this week’s NFL scouting combine as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A spirited and rejuvenated Pederson took the podium Tuesday as he discussed a variety of topics during his 15-minute conversation with reporters. He began the session reminiscing about his time with the Eagles.

“It was obviously a great five years,” Pederson said. “I got hired in Philly to bring the city and organization a championship. We were able to do that as a team. I can take a lot of lessons just from that [2017] season...and really take the positives from that year and how we constructed a roster and put players together through free agency and trades.

“Just the relationships, too, with players and coaches and how all that came together in order to win a championship. All those are things I can take moving forward with Jacksonville.”

Pederson takes over a Jaguars squad that was statistically the worst team in the NFL last season. Under coach Urban Meyer and interim Darrell Bevell, Jacksonville finished 3-14, and it appeared to make little-to-no progress even after the team had drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top overall selection.

For the second year in a row, the Jaguars possess the No. 1 pick, which Pederson hopes to take advantage of. He didn’t discuss specific team needs, but rather looked ahead at the overall state of Jacksonville’s franchise and offered comparisons to his tenure in Philadelphia.

“We’re starting from the ground floor, and that’s what I’m excited about,” he said. “Moving forward, big picture – that’s the great thing about taking over with having a young quarterback, much like we did in Philly with Carson Wentz. We’ve got some work to do and I’m looking forward to that.

“Last year, I went through a lot with my family off the football field. [Pederson’s brother, Craig, passed away in October after a battle with cancer.] It was a great time for me [to be away and recharge].”

With first-year coach Nick Sirianni tabbed as Pederson’s successor, the Eagles finished 9-8 and reached the wild-card round of the playoffs. Looking ahead, it won’t be long until Pederson makes his return to Philadelphia. The Jaguars are scheduled to visit the Eagles this upcoming season at Lincoln Financial Field.

The regular-season schedule isn’t expected to be released until May, but whenever that matchup between Pederson’s former and current teams takes place, the memories are bound to flood through his mind.

“What we did [in Philadelphia] are things that I can take into this new chapter and new job,” Pederson said. “I’m motivated. I’m excited. I’m really looking forward to having a new lease on life ... especially as a head coach. I feel like I still have a lot to offer and give to Jacksonville.”