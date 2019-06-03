A handful of Eagles veterans, including safety Malcolm Jenkins, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and offensive tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, have skipped the team’s voluntary organized team activities the last three weeks.
Jenkins is the only one of that group whose absence is believed to be at least partially contract-related. But head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he expects all the missing vets, including Jenkins, to be at the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp next week.
“I fully expect that everybody will be here next week,’’ he said.
Asked whether he’s been told by anyone that Jenkins definitely will be there, Pederson said, “That’s just me personally’’ thinking that. “It’s the first [and only] mandatory portion of the offseason. So I would expect that they would all be there.
“The guys that aren’t here, they’re veteran players. They’re guys that have played a ton of football for us. They helped us win a championship.
“So I’m not concerned about those guys not being here [for OTAs]. Obviously, next week is a different set of circumstances because it’s the only mandatory portion of our offseason.’’
Jenkins, 31, has two years left on his deal with the Eagles, but neither his $8.1 million this year or his $7.6 million next year are guaranteed.
The four-year, $35 million extension he signed three years ago makes him just the 10th highest-paid safety in the league in terms of total value, guaranteed money and annual average.
Jenkins has declined to be interviewed since the end of last season. But there is no reason to believe he won’t be at the mandatory minicamp next week.
The absence of the four veterans, along with others, such as guard Brandon Brooks and safety Rodney McLeod, who are recovering from injuries, has given younger players an opportunity to get more reps in OTAs.
“It’s been great for the young guys,’’ Pederson said. “I’ve said this before, but the offseason, this time of year, is designed for the younger players, the guys you want to develop and grow into your system and see where they’re at. This is the time when we can go hands-on with them and teach and coach and put them on film and correct" their mistakes.
Pederson said he has been very impressed with the way Carson Wentz has looked in OTAs.
“He’s strong,’’ he said. “His lower body is strong. His arm is strong. You’re seeing the things you saw a couple of years ago when he was healthy.
“He’s leading the offense, leading the team. He’s really doing a nice job out there. Getting on the same page as DeSean [Jackson] and getting that rapport going. I’ve been real impressed with where he is.’’
Wentz, who missed the last three games of the regular season and both playoff games last year with a broken bone in his back, appears to be completely healthy.
“We were cautious with him early,’’ Pederson said. “We just wanted to make sure he was progressing each day. We’ve increased his load. He’s handled it well. We’re always going to be a little bit guarded with all of our players, but especially with him.’’