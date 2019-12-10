Eagles coach Doug Pederson will hold his usual day-after-game press conference at noon today, about 12 hours after his team rallied for a 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants.
Pederson is expected to provide updates on injuries to right tackle Lane Johnson, receiver Alshon Jeffery and others; discuss the slow start and comeback against the Giants; and look ahead to Sunday’s game at the Washington Redskins.
You can watch here, courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you’re using an ad blocker, you might need to disable it.