Eagles rookie safety Drew Mukuba needs leg surgery, season might be over

Eagles rookie safety Drew Mukuba suffered a right leg fracture in the waning moments of Sunday’s loss to Dallas, sources confirmed to The Inquirer.

ESPN and the NFL Network were first to report.

Mukuba is likely headed to injured reserve.

The second-round pick was injured after tackling George Pickens following the Cowboys receiver’s 24-yard reception with 35 seconds to play. He was helped into the locker room without being able to put pressure on his right foot, and was later seen in a walking boot and using crutches.

The Eagles lost both of their starting safeties to injury before the game ended. Earlier in the game, Reed Blankenship suffered a thigh injury and did not return.

Sydney Brown filled in for Blankenship and played 26 snaps. It’s unclear if Blankenship will miss Friday’s game vs. Chicago.

The Eagles are thin at safety and have only those three on the active roster. Andre’ Sam is on the practice squad, and Marcus Epps is on injured reserve. Cooper DeJean and Michael Carter II would be potential options if the Eagles need a fill-in for Blankenship.

This is a developing story that will be updated.