Week 1: Eagles at Falcons | Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m.

Only Atlanta finished with a worse record than the Eagles in the NFC last season. Both squads have new coaches and plenty of uncertainties, so even the opener is tough to call. It could be an unpleasant watch, but this is a winnable game for Nick Sirianni. Win

Week 2: Eagles vs. 49ers | Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.

Kyle Shanahan had yet to announce his quarterback as of this writing, but signs point to Jimmy Garappolo starting ahead of rookie Trey Lance. Either way, a healthy 49ers team could regain its 2019 form rather quickly. Loss

Week 3: Eagles at Cowboys | Monday, Sept. 27, 8:15 p.m.

Dak Prescott is back and armed with arguably the best trio of receivers in the NFL. He doesn’t have the protection he once had, though, and the Eagles’ D-line could negate any home advantage for the Cowboys. Or not. Loss

Week 4: Eagles vs. Chiefs | Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m.

On paper, Andy Reid’s Chiefs should have enough to win in a blowout. But the Any Given Sunday adage could apply on this Sunday. Still, it’s hard to see Patrick Mahomes and company exiting Philly without a win. Loss

Week 5: Eagles at Panthers | Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m.

Jalen Hurts, provided he stays healthy, will have doubled his career starts by this point in the season. How much more will we know about his long-term potential? A victory against one of the NFC’s lesser rosters may be mandatory if the Eagles get off to a slow start. Win

Week 6: Eagles vs. Buccaneers | Thursday, Oct. 14, 8:20 p.m.

Tom Brady and Co. fly north after a short week. That’s a difficult ask for any team, especially one with so many veterans. But odds are the Eagles will struggle against the GOAT and a Todd Bowles-led defense. Loss

Week 7: Eagles at Raiders | Sunday, Oct. 24, 4:05 p.m.

The Eagles’ first trip to Vegas comes after a mini-bye. The Raiders fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season and are banking on youngsters to mature. This feels like a possible road upset. Win

Week 8: Eagles at Lions | Sunday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m.

There are almost always surprise outcomes, and with the additional game, there could be more than ever this season. Detroit is another team in transition with a new coach and quarterback. But why can’t Duce Staley and Dave Fipp have their revenge? Loss

Week 9: Eagles vs. Chargers | Sunday, Nov. 7, 4:05 p.m.

The Bolts should have won more last season with Justin Herbert at the controls, but they finished strong and have arguably the brightest of new coaches in Brandon Staley. The Eagles don’t seem equipped to keep pace with so much firepower on both sides of the ball. Loss

» EAGLES ROSTER: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on reserve

Week 10: Eagles at Broncos | Sunday, Nov. 14, 4:25 p.m.

Denver could win a number of games behind its defense alone. Von Miller returns from injury and Kyle Fuller and Patrick Surtain II give coach Vic Fangio two lockdown-caliber corners. But don’t sleep on Jonathan Gannon’s defense, especially vs. so-so quarterbacks like Teddy Bridgewater. Win

Week 11: Eagles vs. Saints | Sunday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m.

Don’t underestimate the positive vibes Hurts may have facing the Saints at the Linc a year after he helped pull off a shocker. But Sean Payton is hard to fool twice, even if there are questions about his choice (Jameis Winston) for Drew Brees’ replacement. Loss

Week 12: Eagles at Giants | Sunday, Nov., 28, 1 p.m.

It’s been a few years since the battle of Penn State running backs after Saquon Barkley missed most of last season. Can Miles Sanders take the next step to being mentioned in the same breath? Either way, this matchup could be a toss-up. Loss

Week 13: Eagles at Jets | Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m.

Joint practices in August showed just how far a young Jets squad is behind the Eagles. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson may have settled in by this point, but his supporting cast is subpar. Win

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Eagles vs. Washington | Sunday, Dec. 19, TBD

The Washington Football Team seems to be a popular choice to win the NFC East, even with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. The reason? Washington may have the best defensive line in the NFL. The Eagles’ aging O-line, if healthy, can compete. Win

Week 16: Eagles vs. Giants | Sunday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m.

Whether you’re a believer in Joe Judge or not, the Giants should have enough on defense to hang around in games. Eagles receivers struggled against Giants corners last season, but DeVonta Smith could be in the conversation for offensive rookie of the year at this point. Win

Week 17: Eagles at Washington | Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m.

It’s possible the Eagles will still be in the playoff hunt with two games remaining, especially if the division is as bad as it was a year ago. Even if they’re riding a streak, winning four in a row in the NFC East is always difficult. Loss

Week 18: Eagles vs. Cowboys | Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m.

The season may be a slog, but if Sirianni wins eight games, most fans would accept it. And if he did so by winning four of the Eagles’ final five games, it could provide momentum and excitement for Year 2. Win