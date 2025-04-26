Eagles select QB Kyle McCord in the sixth round of the NFL draft, adding the St. Joseph’s Prep product

Kyle McCord is coming home.

The Eagles drafted the former St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback with pick No. 181, adding another quarterback to their room.

McCord played one season at Syracuse after beginning his college career at Ohio State. He threw for 34 touchdowns against 12 interceptions and completed 66% of his passes in his lone season with the Orange.

McCord was a five-star recruit and the sixth-ranked quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class. He left Ohio State after three seasons when Ohio State decided it wanted to bring competition into the room prior to his final season, a move McCord later called a “business decision.”

At Syracuse, he found several local connections in head coach Fran Brown, offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, and others. McCord helped Syracuse to its first 10-win season since 2018 and threw for 453 yards in a bowl game win over Washington State.

McCord is the second South Jersey product the Eagles selected in this draft, joining first-round pick Jihaad Campbell. McCord took over as the starting quarterback at the Prep as a sophomore in 2018 and led the powerhouse program to three consecutive state championships. He played at the Prep with current Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

McCord becomes the fourth quarterback in the room for the Eagles, who have Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster.

Will Howard to the Steelers

Downingtown native Will Howard was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with pick No. 185 overall in the sixth round.

Howard won the 2025 College Football Playoff at Ohio State, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 34-23 win over Notre Dame in Atlanta. Before he was a national champion at Ohio State, Howard was a three-star quarterback prospect at Downingtown West. He enrolled at Kansas State in January 2020, and threw for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns in 50 games over four seasons for the Wildcats.

Howard transferred to Ohio State after his senior season at Kansas State, replacing McCord. McCord threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns as the Buckeyes marched to a 14-2 record and a title.

The Steelers needed a quarterback, as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields signed elsewhere after spending the 2024 season in Pittsburgh. They signed Mason Rudolph, who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers. Pittsburgh also remains a possible landing spot for veteran free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Howard was the eighth quarterback taken in the 2025 draft.

Other local players drafted

South Jersey native Bhayshul Tuten was drafted 104th by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round.

Tuten starred at Paulsboro High School, rushing for 3,768 yards and 77 touchdowns in four seasons. He started his career at FCS program North Carolina A&T in 2021, transferring to Virginia Tech after his sophomore season.

In two seasons with the Hokies, Tuten rushed for 2,022 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.

Miles Frazier was drafted by the Detroit Lions with pick No. 171 overall in the fifth round.

A native of Camden, Frazier committed to Florida International out of Milford Academy (N.Y.). The 6-foot-6, 317 offensive lineman started at Woodrow Wilson High School, now Eastside High, before spending a post-grad season at Milford.

Frazier redshirted the 2020 season with the Panthers, and earned Freshman All-America honors in 2021 as a redshirt. He transferred to Louisiana State in 2022. Frazier made 39 starts in three seasons at LSU, primarily at right guard.