Jalen Hurts runs for a TD that gives the Eagles a three-touchdown lead vs. 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates his touchdown with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson during the third quarter at the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles continue to ramp up the pressure on the 49ers, as Jalen Hurts notches the fourth Philadelphia touchdown of the game with a quarterback sneak up the middle that extended the lead to 28-7 on Sunday.

This was Hurts’ first touchdown of the night — he rushed for 17 total yards on the drive, bringing his total to 39 yards on 11 carries.