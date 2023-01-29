Skip to content
Jalen Hurts runs for a TD that gives the Eagles a three-touchdown lead vs. 49ers

Hurts used his legs on the drive to score a touchdown that might have put the game out of reach for the 49ers.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates his touchdown with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson during the third quarter at the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Lochlahn March
The Eagles continue to ramp up the pressure on the 49ers, as Jalen Hurts notches the fourth Philadelphia touchdown of the game with a quarterback sneak up the middle that extended the lead to 28-7 on Sunday.

This was Hurts’ first touchdown of the night — he rushed for 17 total yards on the drive, bringing his total to 39 yards on 11 carries.

    LM
    Lochlahn March