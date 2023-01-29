Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts runs for a TD that gives the Eagles a three-touchdown lead vs. 49ers
Hurts used his legs on the drive to score a touchdown that might have put the game out of reach for the 49ers.
The Eagles continue to ramp up the pressure on the 49ers, as Jalen Hurts notches the fourth Philadelphia touchdown of the game with a quarterback sneak up the middle that extended the lead to 28-7 on Sunday.
This was Hurts’ first touchdown of the night — he rushed for 17 total yards on the drive, bringing his total to 39 yards on 11 carries.