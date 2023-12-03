Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Jalen Hurts returns after being checked for a concussion and throws a TD pass

The 49ers answered right back when Deebo Samuel scored on a 46-yard pass from Brock Purdy.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a 2-yard fourth quarter touchdown past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a 2-yard fourth quarter touchdown past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
    Published 

The Eagles cut their deficit against the 49ers to 35-19 when Jalen Hurts completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The pass capped a 13-play, 71-yard drive. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota started the drive for the Eagles, leading them to two first downs before Hurts returned. Hurts had left the game to be checked for a concussion.

The 49ers answered right back when Deebo Samuel scored on a 46-yard pass from Brock Purdy.