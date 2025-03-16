👍 or 👎? Inquirer Eagles writers weigh in on the signing of former Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson

Jeff McLane 🤷🏻‍♂️

The Eagles were interested in acquiring cornerback Adoree’ Jackson four offseasons ago, but he never made it to Philadelphia for a planned free-agent visit. He’d later sign a three-year, $39 million contract with the Giants. He stayed another year in New York at $1.75 million, but after another season that suggested a decline, he’s headed to the Eagles on a one-year deal. The terms aren’t yet known, but it’s unlikely the Eagles are breaking the bank. This was another bargain-bin move from general manager Howie Roseman as he goes about what he has described as a “maintenance offseason.” Jackson provides depth and experience in case Kelee Ringo isn’t ready to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell. But he would represent a dropoff from previous starter Darius Slay if he won the job.

Jackson has 82 career starts but began last season as a reserve until injuries forced him back into the lineup late in the season. He had his struggles but didn’t look like a guy who was washed up at 29. Scheme and playing for the woeful Giants may have been a detriment. Perhaps he could flourish in Vic Fangio’s defense with the Eagles. Jackson doesn’t exactly have special traits. He’s on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. He’s not incredibly athletic or physical. He can’t be described as a ball hawk. He has only four career interceptions, although his lone pick-six came vs. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts two years ago. But he’s a smart and savvy outside corner. Jackson’s been labeled a high-character guy and should be a positive addition to the cornerback room with youngsters in Mitchell, Ringo, and Cooper DeJean returning. A move to safety is unlikely. He’s never been a surehanded tackler.

As for the thinking behind Jackson’s signing, it makes sense to bring in a veteran at low cost. The Eagles probably want Ringo to win the job. But is he ready or will he ever be ready? I think there’s some valid concern there. Jackson has done the job but hasn’t done it at a high level since he was with the Titans. With Mitchell and DeJean, the Eagles have their best pair of young corners in some time. The latter may eventually move from the slot to outside in a full-time capacity. Maybe the Eagles envision that future being now, which could suggest Ringo is available. But my guess is they wait at least a year. The 34-year-old Slay was excellent last season, but his contract led to a release, and he signed with the Steelers for one year at $10 million. Does he have another great year in those legs? Or did the Eagles get ahead of another lost step? They couldn’t afford to keep everyone, but the Jackson signing can’t be viewed in a vacuum.

Olivia Reiner: 🤷🏻‍♀️

If Jackson is starting at outside cornerback come Week 1, something has gone wrong with the competition in training camp.

The gig is Ringo’s to lose at this point. I view the signing of Jackson as more of an insurance option if Ringo, the 2023 fourth-rounder out of Georgia, doesn’t prove that he’s ready for the promotion come July, or if someone goes down with an injury during the season.

The 29-year-old Jackson is a veteran with plenty of starting experience, but he lacks the juice he once displayed as a youngster in the league. He served as a backup cornerback on the Giants last season, starting five games primarily as an outside cornerback. He also has the versatility to line up in the slot, adding value to the Eagles’ defensive backs group.

Ideally, this depth role would be filled by someone younger, kind of like what Isaiah Rodgers was to the defense last year. Of course, Rodgers was available on the cheap because of his yearlong suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

There’s a common thread among all of the one-year, free-agent signings — none of these players is preventing an Eagles youngster from earning a prominent role next season. Jackson is no different. The Eagles seem to think he still has some life left, but in an ideal situation, they won’t have to rely on him for much from an on-the-field perspective. I do think there is some value in adding a veteran presence to a young room, too.

EJ Smith: 👍🏽

As has been the case for most of the Eagles’ moves this offseason, there’s some critical context to consider when assessing this signing. My initial thought was the team would have been much better off retaining Isaiah Rodgers rather than trying to find the next Rodgers for cheaper in free agency in Jackson. But Howie Roseman has earned the benefit of the doubt by embarking on an offseason of low-cost additions to balance out the embarrassment of riches the roster already possesses.

Strangely, the logic behind adding Jackson will likely come down to whether the team’s internal evaluation of Kelee Ringo is accurate. Ideally, Jackson will push Ringo just enough to get the most out of the young cornerback this offseason before settling in as an affordable backup behind him and Quinyon Mitchell.

If Ringo struggles during training camp, Jackson will get the chance to raise the floor of an Eagles cornerback room that’s suddenly significantly younger across the board as well. And while any potential temptation to move Cooper DeJean to outside cornerback out of necessity would have been dubious anyway, Jackson’s addition should further incentivize the team to keep DeJean in the slot where his versatility is most valuable.

If Jackson plays and struggles — his benching last season with the Giants suggests the latter is entirely possible — there will inevitably be questions about whether the Eagles could have spent more to shore up the outside cornerback spot opposite Mitchell. But the Eagles are clearly trying to keep the costs down this free-agency cycle, and it’s hard to begrudge them for that when you look at the talent they still have elsewhere on the roster.