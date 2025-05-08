Eagles’ A.J. Brown receives an award as a ‘changemaker’ in the local community

The Philly Service Award honored Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown on Tuesday with its Making a Better Philly Changemaker Award for his contributions to the local community.

A nonprofit that aims to inspire Philadelphia’s young people to have a commitment to community service, the Philly Service Award cited Brown’s work through the A.J. Brown Foundation, especially for underserved communities.

“This city made me stronger, tougher, and more focused — not just as a player, but as a man," Brown said at the awards ceremony. “And every time I step onto that field or into the community, I carry that Philly edge with me. You all, Philly, have adopted me. And I’m so thankful.”

The A.J. Brown Foundation has provided healthy food to students at Laura H. Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle and scholarships to recipients at Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School. He also has partnered with Jefferson Health, Chickie’s and Pete’s, Acme, and the Eagles to expand access to resources and opportunities for students.

“When selecting our first honoree, we wanted someone who not only inspires students, but also reflects what they are capable of achieving,” Philly Service Award executive director Jen Jones said in a statement. ”Just like the student-led projects we recognize each year, Mr. Brown’s work is driven by action, not words. He is investing time, energy, and resources to make Philadelphia a better place, and for us, that made him the perfect fit for this honor."

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker attended the ceremony and sent out her thanks to Brown for his community work.

“I truly appreciate your kind words and your support,” Brown wrote of Parker. “It means a lot to be recognized by the city I represent and love. I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in our community.”