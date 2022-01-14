Eagles center Jason Kelce was named first team All-Pro on Friday for the fourth time in his career, building his case for a future spot in the Hall of Fame. Kelce, 34, earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection this season. After right tackle Lane Johnson was snubbed from the Pro Bowl just a few weeks ago, he earned second team All-Pro honors on Friday. Voted ahead of Johnson on the first team: Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

It is Kelce’s second season in which he has been named first team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in the same year. NFL All-Pro teams are selected by a 50-person panel from Associated Press writers.

Kelce and Johnson have been fixtures for Philadelphia’s offensive line, which has played a crucial role in helping direct the league’s most efficient rushing offense.

“Those two guys right there are Hall of Famers in the making,” Eagles running back Miles Sanders said Friday. “I respect the heck out of both of those guys. They come to work each and every day ready to get better, their attention to detail is amazing. There’s no center in this league that’s close to [Kelce]. Those guys, no matter how long they’ve been in this league, they’re the best of the best.

“It’s been a historic year, too, I’m happy for those guys.”

Cornerback Darius Slay received only one vote. Slay, a four-time Pro Bowler, is enjoying — in his words — one of the best seasons of his nine-year career. He’s recorded nine passes defensed with three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was the leading vote getter 33 All-Pro votes.

Slay voiced his displeasure in a Tweet: “Damn 1 vote!! 3 picks an 3 Td’s an I travel.”