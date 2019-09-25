Alshon Jeffery’s calf injury likely won’t keep him out of the Eagles’ Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday morning that he expects the 6-foot-3 wide receiver to play despite missing Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Lions. Jeffery suffered the calf injury in the first quarter of the team’s Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He played just six snaps before leaving that game.
“We had limited full-speed practice reps this week. He took part in everything this week," Pederson said. “He feels good, so I’d expect him to go. It just gives our offense a lift, from the standpoint of, he’s a veteran player. He’s a guy that Carson knows and understands."
The Eagles’ receiving corps struggled mightily against the Lions, dropping seven passes, including a missed touchdown grab by Dallas Goedert and a pivotal missed first-down chance by Mack Hollins. Pederson said rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s role will likely be reduced with Jeffery’s return. The 6-2 receiver who drew comparisons to Jeffery during the predraft process played Jeffery’s typical position last week, catching one pass for 10 yards in 55 snaps.
Pederson said that Derek Barnett is also expected to play. The defensive end is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during the Lions game. Running back Corey Clement is not expected to play with a shoulder injury suffered on a kickoff return against the Falcons.
The team will still be missing its deep threat, DeSean Jackson, against the Packers, but Jeffery and Dallas Goedert, both recovered from calf injuries, should help diversify the team’s offense.
“It’s good to start to get our guys back a little bit,” Pederson said. “A guy like Alshon is definitely going to draw some attention. It does open up guys like [Nelson Agholor]; it does open up guys like Zach [Ertz] and Dallas.”
Goedert was active last week, but played only nine snaps, all in the second half. Pederson said the uncertainty surrounding his status led to him having such a minimal role against the Lions.
“Dallas was more of a game-time decision last week; we had already kind of put the game plan together,” Pederson said. “We kind of went in thinking Dallas wasn’t going to be available, so it was a limited.”