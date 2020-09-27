Desperate for a win against a fellow 0-2 team, the Eagles faced an early-season, must-win situation against the Cincinnati Bengals.
It turns out that neither got the win they were looking for in a 23-23 tie. Not surprisingly, the chatter on Twitter was reminiscent of the reaction to the team’s first two losses.
Here is the Twitter reaction during the Eagles game:
The Bengals, who have a suspect offensive line, saw their first drive end with a third down sack by Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat.
Can Barnett become football’s version of Wally Pipp?
The Eagles were moving on their first series before Logan Wilson intercepted a tipped Carson Wentz pass. That was Wentz’s fifth interception of the year. A former Eagle had already seen enough.
More Wentz criticism:
Wentz showed great ability to escape the rush. He avoided sacks twice on this play. He gained 12 yards, and then the Bengals were penalized 15 yards for a late hit.
On a third-and-goal from the Bengals 2-yard-line, Wentz was sacked by Sam Hubbard and the Eagles had to settle for a Jake Elliott 27-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter. The Eagles o-line was being taken to task.
At this point, neither team was overly impressive.
The Bengals forced the Eagles to punt after their second sack of the game, by Carl Lawson.
Eagles DT Malik Jackson was called for a roughing-the-passer call on a brutal hit against Joe Burrow, who left the game for Ryan Finley. Burrow returned after one play and continued to face plenty of pressure as another Bengals drive ended when Derek Barnett sacked Burrow.
Both quarterbacks were running for their lives. A former Inquirer staffer checked in from Bosnia.
The Bengals tied the score 3-3 with a 48-yard field goal by Randy Bullock with 7:33 left in the first half. Burrow is took some big hits.
Wentz picked up 24 yards on a scramble to the Bengals' 45-yard line. He had been more impressive with his legs. Eventually, the Eagles settled for a 42-yard field goal by Elliott to give the Eagles a 6-3 lead with 2:47 left in the first half. Media was chipping in with some sarcasm.
There was also some free advice to Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
The Bengals marched down and benefited from a pass-interference call on Jalen Mills in the end zone against Auden Tate, giving the Bengals a first-and-goal-from the 1-yard line.
Two plays later Burrow hit fellow rookie Tee Higgins on a 1-yard scoring pass, making it 10-6 Cincinnati with 1:29 left in the first half. Panic was starting to settle in.
The Eagles fortunes changed when Wentz hit a wide-open Greg Ward for a 29-yard touchdown to take a 13-10 lead with 16 seconds left in the first half. It was Wentz’s 100th career TD pass.
Here’s a technical look at the TD.
And some commentary.
A little less panic now?
On the Eagles first series in the second half, Paul Domowitch got his wish. Jalen Hurts came in and carried the ball for eight yards and a first down.
The Eagles increased the lead to 16-10 on Elliott’s 54-yard field goal to cap their opening second-half drive.
We interrupt this game for news on a former Eagle.
Cincinnati took a 17-16 lead when Burrow hit Higgins for their second TD connection of the day, on a 4-yard pass. It was Burrow’s 11th-straight completion.
Wentz was picked off on the next series by LeShaun Sims. That gave the Eagles a minus-7 turnover differential for the season.
Another former Eagle weighed in.
The Bengals turned that interception into a Bullock 31-yard field goal to increase the lead to 20-16 with 14:52 left.
On that next series, Wentz overthrew a wide open Miles Sanders at about the Bengals 25, forcing the Eagles to punt.
Eagles injuries continued to mount.
On 3rd-and-15 from the Cincinnati 40, Burrow hit Gio Bernard on a 42-yard catch and run to the Eagles 18, a back-breaking play.
The Eagles were able to hold the Bengals to a Bullock 25-yard field goal, making it Cincinnati 23-16 with 3:05 left
Wentz led the Eagles to the tying touchdown (along with Elliott’s PAT), scoring on a 7-yard scramble with 21 seconds left in regulation.
Bengals got the ball first, but the Eagles defense forced a punt, but the Eagles then went three and out.
Cincinnati took over at its 41 with 6:57 left in OT, but another three and out by the Eagles defense.
The Eagles take over at their 23 with 5:32 left.
Wentz started things off by hitting Zach Ertz deep for a 30-yard completion to the Bengals' 43.
After some penalties, the Eagles had to punt on 4th-and-19 from their own 48. Cincinnati took over on its own 9 with 2:56 left.
Another former Eagle weighed in
The Bengals looked to have a long completion, but Nickell Robey-Coleman knocked the ball out while defending Higgins, forcing a third down. Fletcher Cox then sacked Burrow, forcing a punt. It was the Eagles' eighth sack.
The Eagles took over on their 45 with 1:41 left.
On 3rd-and-7 from the Bengals 41, Wentz threw an incomplete pass. Elliott then lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left, but the Eagles were called for a false start by Matt Pryor. Pederson then sent out the punt team.
Cincinnati called a fair catch on its 11 with just 13 seconds left. The Bengals ran the clock out and both teams are now 0-2-1.