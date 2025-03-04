Eagles and media react to Saquon Barkley’s new contract: ‘If a contract was ever earned it’s this extension’

Saquon Barkley put on a record-setting season in his first year in Philadelphia — setting the franchise single-season rushing record and becoming the ninth player ever to log 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Now, after becoming a Super Bowl champion, the running back continues to set records — agreeing to terms on a two-year, $41.2 million extension, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

The three-time Pro Bowler reacted to the news on social media, thanking the Eagles organization, fans and most importantly — his agent Edward Berry.

And with the announcement on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for reactions to pour in on social media — including reactions from his teammates. There’s no doubt that Barkley has a close relationship with his offensive linemen after gifting them all a truckload of Bud Light and making sure they appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Now, some of Barkley’s linemen — including Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — have congratulated the running back for his extension. Mailata posted a photo of the news on his Instagram story and wrote “Earned not given! Congrats champ!” Meanwhile, Johnson kept it simple with a post on X saying “Well-deserved.”

Barkley’s trainer Moe Gibson of Gibson Performance Training also took the time to show love to the running back.

“Highest paid running back in history! Well deserved fam,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

And it wasn’t just teammates of Barkley that decided to praise the running back. Former players in the media congratulated not only Barkley but the entire Eagles organization.

“If a contract was ever earned it’s this extension for Saquon. Also, so much respect for the Eagles and Howie Roseman. That’s a place you want to play! Applause all around! Congrats 26! You deserve it,” Ryan Clark wrote.

Former five-time Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt also shared a message to Barkley. “Saquon on a 12 month heater. Well-deserved my friend, well deserved,” Watt wrote.

But Barkley’s extension raised some concerns from the New York media. Shaun Morash, the host on Evan & Tiki on WFAN sports radio in New York, has some concerns over the contract.

“Good for Saquon, but what a dumb contract. First Bryce Huff last year, now 20 mil per for an aging back. Howie Roseman Genius talk can be hit on pause for a long, long time.”

Fox Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano is also worried of the risks that come with extending the 28-year-old running back. “Seriously, good for Saquon — a good guy and great player. And the Eagles will earn points by showing willingness to reward great players. But $20M/year for a running back is a huge risk, and teams know it. This won’t open the free agent floodgates.”

And Giants beat writer Pat Leonard used this moment as a reminder to all New York Giants fans.

“Meanwhile, the Giants still need another RB,” Leonard wrote.

But we’ll take the time to end it on this note.