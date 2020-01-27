The Cleveland Browns have hired Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry as their general manager, according to several reports.
So the Eagles will be searching for a top front-office member in addition to an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, defensive line coach, and defensive backs coach.
Berry was the Browns’ VP of football operations from 2016-18 before joining the Eagles’ front-office staff last offseason. Now, Berry, 32, will return to Cleveland as the executive vice president and GM with control of the 53-man roster, according to NFL Network.
Berry was hired by the Eagles just before Joe Douglas left his role as player personnel vice president to take the Jets’ GM job. The team replaced Douglas with Andy Weidl.
The Browns requested the Eagles’ permission to interview Berry nearly a month ago, according to cleveland.com. The Carolina Panthers also sought an interview with Berry, but the Eagles reportedly blocked it because he wasn’t up for the GM position there, making it a lateral move.
Berry will work closely with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, a Wayne native and former St. Joseph’s Prep and Penn standout. Berry started his scouting career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2009 and spent four seasons as the pro scouting coordinator there. He is a Harvard graduate and a former four-year starter at cornerback for the Crimson.