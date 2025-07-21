Eagles sign second-round pick Andrew Mukuba, bringing all rookies under contract

The Eagles signed 2025 second-round pick Andrew Mukuba on Monday, making him the last of 10 draft selections to ink their rookie deals with the team.

Mukuba, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety out of Texas, had been one of five unsigned second-round picks across the league as of Monday. Late last week, only three second-round picks had signed their rookie deals, with the rest likely in a standoff over guaranteed salary.

Heading into training camp, Mukuba has an opportunity to make an early impact in the Eagles’ defense. The starting safety role alongside Reed Blankenship is up for grabs, with Mukuba and third-year safety Sydney Brown establishing themselves as candidates for the job during the offseason program.

If he doesn’t win the starting safety gig, Mukuba could still carve out a meaningful role under Vic Fangio. The 22-year-old Mukuba played slot corner throughout his three years at Clemson before he transferred to Texas for his final season. He was used as an inside defender in the dime package during a minicamp team drill.

“We’ve focused him at safety right now, but we are well aware that he played it in college and might have some ability there, too,” Fangio said in June.

The Eagles report to training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday, with the first practice occurring on Wednesday.