Eagles sign Audric Estimé and Ambry Thomas to practice squad; Terrace Marshall and Eli Ricks released

As the Eagles’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys draws closer, Howie Roseman continues to tweak the roster down to the practice squad.

The Eagles signed running back Audric Estimé and cornerback Ambry Thomas to the practice squad on Friday afternoon. In corresponding moves, wide receiver Terrace Marshall and cornerback Eli Ricks were released from the 17-man group.

Additionally, the Eagles placed offensive lineman Willie Lampkin on injured reserve, opening a spot on the active roster.

» READ MORE: Short king Willie Lampkin, an ‘unathletic Jason Kelce,’ ready to prove the doubters wrong with the Eagles

Estimé, who turns 22 on Sept. 6, joins the Eagles after spending last season with the Denver Broncos, the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 draft out of Notre Dame. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound running back dealt with an ankle injury early in his rookie season and missed four games while on injured reserve.

He returned in Week 6 and appeared in the next 12 games, finishing with 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries in 13 contests (one start). Estimé was the odd man out in a crowded Broncos running backs room that included J.K. Dobbins and 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey. He was waived by the Broncos on Aug. 25.

Thomas was the San Francisco 49ers’ third-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Michigan. He appeared in 42 games (11 starts) in three years with the 49ers. The 6-foot, 190-pound outside cornerback had a strong rookie season, notching his first career interception on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the regular season finale to help the 49ers clinch a postseason berth.

But Thomas’ career has been hampered by injury. Thomas, who turns 26 in two weeks, went on injured reserve last August after breaking his forearm in the 49ers’ preseason opener. He was released in mid-December.

In the last year, Thomas has been a member of three different teams — the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings. The Colts initially claimed Thomas off waivers, but he failed his physical. Later that month, he signed to the Vikings practice squad. He failed to make the team out of training camp.

With Lampkin headed to injured reserve, he must sit out a minimum of four games before he can return to practice. The Eagles can designate up to eight players to return from injured reserve during the regular season.