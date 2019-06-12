1. The play of the day, if not of spring workouts, came midway through practice when cornerback Avonte Maddox intercepted Carson Wentz. It’s wasn’t so much that he picked off the quarterback, it was the way in which he did it. Wentz dropped back and threw to receiver Marken Michel, who had a half a step on Maddox on a seam route. Maybe he needed to loft the pass a touch higher, but Maddox turned his eyes back at the right moment and skied for the ball. It was a good read, but also an impressive athletic move. Maddox isn’t long. He’s 5-foot-9 and has a 29½-inch arm length. But he’s quick, he can jump — he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and had a 37-inch vertical leap at the combine — and he’s smart. He’s been one of the standout stars of workouts and has benefited as Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills recover from injuries. He’s ahead of Sidney Jones – when the Eagles are in base it’s been Maddox and Rasul Douglas on the outside – and one could argue on track to be the best of all the cornerbacks.