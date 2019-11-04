Highs and lows from the Eagles’ 22-14 win over the Bears on Sunday:
UP – The Eagles tight end hadn’t been as involved in the offense and his production had dipped in the first half of the season. But Ertz got hot early Sunday and had more catches than he had in the last two games (4) combined midway through the second quarter and finished with his first 100-yard receiving game of the season.
DOWN – He gave it a shot on the first drive and caught a short pass. But Jackson’s abdominal injury had him on the sideline yet again. At this point, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll have any impact if/when he returns.
UP – He was dealt an early blow with the loss of Jackson. But Pederson called one of his better offensive games, particularly on the game-clinching drive. The Eagles converted four third-down passes in that series, three to non-receivers.
UP – He was his usual workmanlike self against his former team. Howard isn’t flashy, but he picks up tough yards and always seems to be falling forward. The Bears could have used a running back like that.
DOWN – There was just no excusing his three drops. And it has been a season-long theme for Jeffery and the Eagles’ other receivers. Wentz did go back to him on a key third down early in the late drive. But there just haven’t been enough big moments this season.
UP – They again set the tempo with early run stops and pass pressure. Cox’s domination inside forced the Bears to often move the pocket. And Graham picked up another sack for a team-high six.
DOWN – That might have been the worst first half ever for a quarterback who didn’t turn the ball over. Jim Schwartz and the Eagles defense deserve some credit for Trubisky’s performance, but the Bears quarterback was easy pickings.
UP – As inconsistent as the Eagles offense was for stretches, the Bears had a lot to do with the struggles. That’s a good defense. While the Eagles’ rushing numbers weren’t mind-blowing, they still gained 146 tough yards on the ground behind a physical line.
DOWN – His 15-yard personal foul for unnecessary roughness was technically the Bears’ longest gain in the first half. The Eagles could pick up a fourth-round compensatory draft pick if they were to release Sendejo by Saturday. They should consider it.
DOWN – The Eagles can’t connect on one to their receivers and their defense can’t go more than one game without allowing one.
UP – He was again stellar as a run blocker, but his 16-yard screen on third-and-9 on the Eagles’ late drive was immense.
DOWN – He returned from a three-game layoff but wasn’t much of a factor in the offense and on special teams. He got away with letting one punt fall when it rolled into the end zone, and he got lucky again when he muffed another.